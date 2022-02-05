Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

26.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -30.42% -5.24% -4.50% Waters 25.40% 271.71% 22.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Waters 1 3 1 0 2.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.22%. Waters has a consensus price target of $360.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Waters.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Waters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 36.95 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Waters $2.37 billion 8.41 $521.57 million $11.15 29.23

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Waters beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services. The TA segment products and services include thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instrument systems, and service sales. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.