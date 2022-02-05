OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518,800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.08% of Infosys worth $73,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Infosys by 4.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,750,000 after acquiring an additional 617,456 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,192,000 after buying an additional 2,214,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Infosys by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after buying an additional 4,014,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.