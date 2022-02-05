OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $115.53 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $115,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

