OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $5.18 Million Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) by 127.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,359 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 1.30% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157,565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $3,441,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 100,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $5,091,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSTB opened at $9.73 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

