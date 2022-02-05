OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of GXO opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.29.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

