One Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

