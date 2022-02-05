One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.40 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

