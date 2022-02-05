One Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 153,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

