One Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

