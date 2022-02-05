One Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 163,013 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $506,000.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $59.72 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91.

