One Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,604 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

