One Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 62.4% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.77. The company has a market cap of $439.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.