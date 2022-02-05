One Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,484,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,007,000 after acquiring an additional 470,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.52 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

