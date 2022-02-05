OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

OMF has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. 1,174,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,016. OneMain has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneMain (OMF)

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.