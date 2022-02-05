OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.
OMF stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
