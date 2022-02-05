OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

OMF stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69.

Get OneMain alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.