OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

ONEW opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

ONEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

