OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.83, but opened at $52.45. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 1,191 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.38. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $74,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,013 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $754.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.51.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

