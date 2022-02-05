Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of OTEX opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. Open Text has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

