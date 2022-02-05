Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,537. Open Text has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Open Text stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

