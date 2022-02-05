OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Up 27.8% in January

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in OpGen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OpGen by 71.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

OpGen stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

