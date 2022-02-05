Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $95.24 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

