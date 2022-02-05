Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BTRS by 550.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 130,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS opened at $6.25 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $991.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.37.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In related news, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

