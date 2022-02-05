Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,964,000 after purchasing an additional 953,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after buying an additional 960,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,106,000 after buying an additional 856,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

OCDX opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

