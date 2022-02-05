Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

