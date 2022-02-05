Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -263.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.39. NovoCure has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $22,522,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

