Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $304,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $400.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.