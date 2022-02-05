Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $135.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

