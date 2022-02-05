Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

