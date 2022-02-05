Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Optibase stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Optibase has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $65.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Get Optibase alerts:

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Optibase had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.