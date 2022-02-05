Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,067,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $584,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $271,849,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $73,247,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.