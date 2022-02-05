Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Orange stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

