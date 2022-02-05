Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLCLY. Citigroup raised shares of Oriental Land from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Oriental Land stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.41 and a beta of -0.06.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

