Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $259.17 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $259.17 million and $1.07 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.38 or 0.07266993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.93 or 1.00153240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 260,185,205 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

