Ossiam Has $19.41 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Ossiam owned approximately 0.13% of Arch Capital Group worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

ACGL stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

