Ossiam Has $29.71 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 966.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,694 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.