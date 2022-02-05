Ossiam Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 41,881 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,039,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $629,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 357,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,117,000 after purchasing an additional 276,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $243.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

