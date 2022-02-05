Otis Worldwide Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

