Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report sales of $444.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.80 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $335.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,558. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

