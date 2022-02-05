Overstock.com, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

OSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $112.30.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,787 shares of company stock worth $1,103,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

