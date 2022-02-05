Oxygen Market Cap Reaches $30.27 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 36% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $30.27 million and $1.11 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

