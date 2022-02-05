PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.53 on Friday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

