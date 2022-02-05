PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.
Shares of PCAR opened at $94.53 on Friday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
