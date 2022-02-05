Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 242,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 123,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $81.82 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

