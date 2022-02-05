Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20.

