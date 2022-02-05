Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.