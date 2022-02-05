Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 5,521 Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $84.25 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

