Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $330,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $43,722,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,561,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

