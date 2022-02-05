Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $399,000 in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after buying an additional 6,428,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 632,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $81.50 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

