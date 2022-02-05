Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $339,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $212.17 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.79 and a 12 month high of $249.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.77.

