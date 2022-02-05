Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

