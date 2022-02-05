Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.