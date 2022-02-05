Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

